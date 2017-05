The world's first test car with gold leaf details? After the unfortunate events of last week, we are pleased to announce that discussions with the owner have led to a mutually satisfactory outcome. The car known as the Agera RS Gryphon will be repaired and become a Koenigsegg demo vehicle. More importantly, work has already begun with @mannykhoshbin to spec an all-new Agera RS that will blow everyone's mind. We would like to thank @mannykhoshbin and the wider Koenigsegg family for their understanding and support. #aboveandbeyond #koenigsegg #agera #takeaction #RS

