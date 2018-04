The final Agera RS has rolled off our production line and it’s a jaw-dropper. Well let @mannykhoshbin have the pleasure of sharing the entire car with the world, but this is your earlybird glimpse of the RS’s final iteration. #AgeraRS #koenigsegg #fastestcarintheworld #gold

A post shared by Koenigsegg (@koenigseggautomotive) on Apr 6, 2018 at 1:53am PDT