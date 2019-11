Avslöjat: Så stark blir nya Porsche 911 Turbo S

View this post on Instagram

911 Turbo development drive in Nice 👀 Swipe left for some exclusive first impressions and stay tuned for more! #porsche #porschenews #porschenewsroom #NewPorsche911 #TimelessMachine #911turboprototype #prototype #911 #porsche911 #development #drive #driving #test #testing #nice #france #sportscar #sportscars #car #cars #instacar #porschelife #porschepix